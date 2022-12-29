- Updated the render pipeline
- Updated the weather system
- Updated the games shaders
- Improved the playing of in game music and changed the tracks
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 29 December 2022
v0.144a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
