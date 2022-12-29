 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 29 December 2022

v0.144a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated the render pipeline
  2. Updated the weather system
  3. Updated the games shaders
  4. Improved the playing of in game music and changed the tracks

