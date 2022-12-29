Lets hope the third time's the charm with this new attempt at fixing the dreaded bug that sometimes occurred when players talked to Librarians. The camera focus should always be back on the avatar.
DreamWatcher update for 29 December 2022
New attempt at fixing a bug that could occur when players talked to Librarians
Patchnotes via Steam Community
DreamWatcher Content Depot 1444751
Changed files in this update