DreamWatcher update for 29 December 2022

New attempt at fixing a bug that could occur when players talked to Librarians

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lets hope the third time's the charm with this new attempt at fixing the dreaded bug that sometimes occurred when players talked to Librarians. The camera focus should always be back on the avatar.

Changed files in this update

DreamWatcher Content Depot 1444751
