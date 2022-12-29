-- Fixed surrendering before picking hero upgrade resulting in black screen.
-- Fixed Card Puppetry displaying incorrect values.
Hadean Tactics update for 29 December 2022
Patch 0.5,14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
