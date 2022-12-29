 Skip to content

The Mortuary Assistant update for 29 December 2022

Version 1.1.1 Update

Version 1.1.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:

  • French localization has been implemented.
  • The game will now attempt to automatically detect your system language on the first run. If your language is not found, it will default to English.
  • Language can be changed at any time in the main menu (upper right)
  • Lots of necessary code work to support additional languages as they come in.
  • A ui display of the clipboard can now be toggled by pressing [T] when on the embalming checklist. (there is no ui display for inspection as it isn’t really necessary)
  • Look sensitivity now has a max value of 1 changed from a previous max of 0.25
  • Options changes now save when pressing escape to unpause in addition to closing the options menu.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where initial button prompts were not displaying correctly on Steam Deck. (Hopefully this will get the game to full Steam Deck approval)
  • Fixed an issue where some subtitles were not displayed.
  • Fixed an event that was causing players to be stuck in the cold storage hall when the body contorted.
  • Adjusted the gurney to turn a bit faster when using a controller

