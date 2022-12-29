Version 0.9.0

Major Changes:
- new area - Ghan's Chapel. You can reach it from Ashen Roads of Forgotten
- new optional boss
- added game epilogue
- new base armor
- new relics
Minor Changes:
- updated items bonuses coloring
- minor UI/movement bugfixes
- minor optimizations
