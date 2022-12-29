 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Back To Ashes update for 29 December 2022

Version 0.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10229370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes:

  • new area - Ghan's Chapel. You can reach it from Ashen Roads of Forgotten
  • new optional boss
  • added game epilogue
  • new base armor
  • new relics

Minor Changes:

  • updated items bonuses coloring
  • minor UI/movement bugfixes
  • minor optimizations

Changed files in this update

Back To Ashes Content Depot 1054701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link