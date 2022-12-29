 Skip to content

Eternal update for 29 December 2022

Hotfix 0.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Player respawning with collected points
  • Fixed Player moving uncontrollably while using consumables
  • Fixed Checkpoints not saving data correctly
  • Fixed incorrect prompts on checkpoints
  • Fixed Player respawning at incorrect checkpoints
  • Fixed enemy surrounding the player
  • Fixed some checkpoints overwriting each other and causing playing to spawn in killbox
  • Fixed additional checkpoints being spawned in when loading the game
  • Fixed equipment slots not displaying correct stack size of consumables
  • adjustments to potion stack sizes
  • Fixed prompts showing on screen after player death
  • automatically closes teleport menu when player leaves the area
  • Fixes to cursor being invisible and making interaction with menus difficult

Optimisation

  • Fixed asset pop in in dungeon level
  • Fixed asset pop in in town level
  • Fixed asset pop in in cave level
  • Optimised asset placement in dungeon level
  • Optimisations to nav mesh and occlusion

