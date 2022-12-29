Hotfix 0.0.1

Bug Fixes
- Fixed Player respawning with collected points
- Fixed Player moving uncontrollably while using consumables
- Fixed Checkpoints not saving data correctly
- Fixed incorrect prompts on checkpoints
- Fixed Player respawning at incorrect checkpoints
- Fixed enemy surrounding the player
- Fixed some checkpoints overwriting each other and causing playing to spawn in killbox
- Fixed additional checkpoints being spawned in when loading the game
- Fixed equipment slots not displaying correct stack size of consumables
- adjustments to potion stack sizes
- Fixed prompts showing on screen after player death
- automatically closes teleport menu when player leaves the area
- Fixes to cursor being invisible and making interaction with menus difficult
Optimisation
- Fixed asset pop in in dungeon level
- Fixed asset pop in in town level
- Fixed asset pop in in cave level
- Optimised asset placement in dungeon level
- Optimisations to nav mesh and occlusion
Changed files in this update