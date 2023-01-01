🔴BATTLE FOR MOTHERLAND🔵

A global update that challenges you to accept and fight in a fateful battle, face to face, against an army of countless enemy army that is going to destroy your land, your hopes, your future. Alone or with a group of comrades, deal a crushing blow to the evil empire and become truly number one in this battle.

List of changes:

Completely redesigned game concept.

The most critical bugs have been fixed.

The least critical bugs have been fixed.

Friendly fire has been removed.

