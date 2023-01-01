 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RUSSIA BATTLEGROUNDS update for 1 January 2023

🔴BATTLE FOR MOTHERLAND🔵

Share · View all patches · Build 10229110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A global update that challenges you to accept and fight in a fateful battle, face to face, against an army of countless enemy army that is going to destroy your land, your hopes, your future. Alone or with a group of comrades, deal a crushing blow to the evil empire and become truly number one in this battle.

List of changes:
  • Completely redesigned game concept.
  • The most critical bugs have been fixed.
  • The least critical bugs have been fixed.
  • Friendly fire has been removed.

Also add our new work on Steam to your WISHLIST:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2181930/DR_LIVESEY_ROM_AND_DEATH_EDITION/

Changed files in this update

RUSSIA BATTLEGROUNDS Depot 805941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link