🔴BATTLE FOR MOTHERLAND🔵

A global update that challenges you to accept and fight in a fateful battle, face to face, against an army of countless enemy army that is going to destroy your land, your hopes, your future. Alone or with a group of comrades, deal a crushing blow to the evil empire and become truly number one in this battle.
List of changes:
- Completely redesigned game concept.
- The most critical bugs have been fixed.
- The least critical bugs have been fixed.
- Friendly fire has been removed.
Also add our new work on Steam to your WISHLIST:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2181930/DR_LIVESEY_ROM_AND_DEATH_EDITION/
Changed files in this update