Basement of Hellish update for 29 December 2022

Basement of Hellish - Weapons Patch v1.1

Build 10229100

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • 3 new weapons
  • More ammo and enemies around the 2 maps
  • Hit marker when dealing headshot to enemies
  • Option to increse/decrease game brightness
  • Improved keys visibility on 2° map (they glow more when flashlight is off)

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug the player could shoot even if still reloading
  • Fixed a bug the player ammo inventory resets after respawn
  • Fixed a bug when player dies a 2° time, the ammo inventory resets
  • Fixed a bug where the weapon was full even without ammo
  • Fixed a bug where sound stops after player respawn

