Basement of Hellish - Weapons Patch v1.1

Added
- 3 new weapons
- More ammo and enemies around the 2 maps
- Hit marker when dealing headshot to enemies
- Option to increse/decrease game brightness
- Improved keys visibility on 2° map (they glow more when flashlight is off)
Fixes
- Fixed a bug the player could shoot even if still reloading
- Fixed a bug the player ammo inventory resets after respawn
- Fixed a bug when player dies a 2° time, the ammo inventory resets
- Fixed a bug where the weapon was full even without ammo
- Fixed a bug where sound stops after player respawn
