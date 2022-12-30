version 1.3.2 (build b26) - bugfix + some options

Hello, it's been a while since the last update! Version 1.3.2 is out now.

version 1.3.2, build b26

Improvements:

You can choose the enemies' HP bar position and colors in config screen. Old looks can be replicated by "HPBar Style: Type D" + "HPBar Color: Type A".

Added control guide for the menu, in the bottom-right corner. Can be disabled from the config screen.

In the "Mastery Medals" screen, the medals you collected in other difficulty ranks are now highlighted.

Bugfixes:

Fixed that the option "Image Quality: Economy" didn't do anything at all ; the game loaded the uncompressed image assets regardless of the option, not reducing VRAM usage. (I've instructed some people to use the option before realizing this. I'm so sorry!)

; the game loaded the uncompressed image assets regardless of the option, not reducing VRAM usage. (I've instructed some people to use the option before realizing this. I'm so sorry!) Scenario #1, Stage 3 boss, Boss Attack #3: Fixed the bug where Rumia temporarily duplicates herself if you use RETRY from the pause menu while you're dancing with the boss.

Scenario #2, Stage 3 boss, Boss Attack #5: Fixed the bug that if you defeat the boss while there's a bomb fairy in the screen, the lit bomb will drop and potentially give you a double KO.

Scenario #2, Stage 4 boss, Boss Attack #7: Fixed the bug where the bonus [P] items (from the combo attacks) sometimes go to the left even if the boss is in the left side of the screen.

Removed the loading that happens during the talk scene after you beat stage 3 boss in scenario #2 bossrush.

Fixed the bug where you can unlock the achievement "The Catharsis of Release" during the tutorial.

Fixed the bug that using "Contract" item while having low HP and just enough Max HP can give you Game Over right away.

Fixed the bug that if you start with "Starting Item: None", picking up any usable item can spawn "None" item in the screen.

Fixed the bug where default controls with Steam Input enabled and with it disabled differs; "Charge" and "Use Item" buttons were swapped.

Fixed some Japanese text typo.

Fixed some English text typo.

A lot of bugs were found through bug reports and gameplay streams. Thank you so much!

We (tripper_room + Ikaikaiyu) are currently working on two things, mostly in the same priority; a new game project with a smaller scale and a new scenario for Yoiyami Dancers. I can't say anything concrete yet, but my current estimate is that both can be done within somewhere in 2023.

A new game project

For the first time the team will be working on a game that does NOT feature Rumia as the main protagonist! As I stated above it'll be a somewhat smaller game. After distributing it through Dojin events in Japan, we aim to do proper English translation and port it to Steam within 2023.

New scenario for Yoiyami Dancers

I'll just leave a GIF here. (this is actually a repost though)

All additional scenarios will be available as a free update. Of course there are more scenarios planned (Rumia will come back as a protagonist properly), so stay tuned!

I hope you're having a great holiday. Rumia is cute!