Bad Caterpillar update for 29 December 2022

V2.1 Update Notes - Updates for Steam Deck playability

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Larger text for in-game quotes.
Larger instructions on game start.
Added game start quotes.
Added artwork for Steam Deck library.
Updated CRT filter.
Updated version of MonoGame used.
Improved error logging.

