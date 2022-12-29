Larger text for in-game quotes.
Larger instructions on game start.
Added game start quotes.
Added artwork for Steam Deck library.
Updated CRT filter.
Updated version of MonoGame used.
Improved error logging.
Bad Caterpillar update for 29 December 2022
V2.1 Update Notes - Updates for Steam Deck playability
