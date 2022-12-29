- Significantly increase Bodhi Sutra skill damage
- increase the damage of Wisdom Finger / Subdue Dragon / Ice Tornadoes / Vajra Palm / Return to clan / Phoenix Wedding / Yue Maiden
- Slightly increase the damage of Sun & Moon / Across River / Dust Tornado
- Adjust player's collider to be much more visual aligned
江湖幸存者 update for 29 December 2022
0.74 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update