江湖幸存者 update for 29 December 2022

0.74 Update

Build 10228842

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Significantly increase Bodhi Sutra skill damage
  2. increase the damage of Wisdom Finger / Subdue Dragon / Ice Tornadoes / Vajra Palm / Return to clan / Phoenix Wedding / Yue Maiden
  3. Slightly increase the damage of Sun & Moon / Across River / Dust Tornado
  4. Adjust player's collider to be much more visual aligned

