New Year's update. Happy New Year to all! I wish you happiness and more positivity!
Super innovation:
• Now when you start the game, you can choose what to play: TitTok Girls or TitTok Girls Easy
• No more downloading extra megabytes and wasting precious minutes!
• Now it's easy and simple to change the difficulty.
As well as a double upgrade for TitTok Girls & TitTok Girls Easy:
• Fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance;
• Updating the engine to the current version;
• I tweaked it here, smeared it there. Now everything has become even better to work :)
Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!
Changed files in this update