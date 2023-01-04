New Year's Update

Super innovation:

• Now when you start the game, you can choose what to play: TitTok Girls or TitTok Girls Easy

• No more downloading extra megabytes and wasting precious minutes!

• Now it's easy and simple to change the difficulty.

As well as a double upgrade for TitTok Girls & TitTok Girls Easy:

• Fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance;

• Updating the engine to the current version;

• I tweaked it here, smeared it there. Now everything has become even better to work :)

Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1805270/TitTok_Girls/

Write about bugs and errors on the forum, I will fix everything: Forum

A live support chat with the developer is also available: Support