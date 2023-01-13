Optimal optimization

Hey everyone! Welcome in 2023!

We’re starting a new year with a performance update right off the bat.

This update brings a brand new feature to B.I.O.T.A. - Performance Mode.

Performance Mode makes it possible to run the game or increase performance even on old machines, low specs machines, or machines without a dedicated GPU.

So if you've been experiencing input lag and/or fps drops, enable Performance Mode to increase the performance a lot.

For techie guys, how does it work?

In normal mode, the game draws the frames based on the final resolution. E.g. If you run the game in full screen and screen resolution is 1080p, so the system draws the frame at 1080p, this allows a more precise object positioning when objects coordinates aren't integer.

In Performance Mode the canvas is drawn in native resolution, and then enlarged to screen/window resolution when the frame is already rendered, this system allows a considerable saving of computing power. In this mode objects are drawn always at integer coordinates giving the game a gritty, old(er) school look

Another thing coming in this update is a fresh button in the menu, redirecting to our upcoming action roguelike, B.I.O.T.A. Swarm. Make sure to check it out!

As always, if you like our game, please leave a review, and let us know what you think on the Steam forums or our official Discord server!

Have a stellar 2023!

small bros. and Retrovibe