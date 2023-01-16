Immortan Update:

Selector:

• The complexity display system has been redesigned in the selector;

• Previously, the selector displayed the name of your current difficulty on a special button. The players didn't realize that this was an interactive difficulty change button;

• We decided to name this button "Difficulty" - so that it would be clear to everyone that the difficulty can be changed on the fly, right in the level selection menu;

• We hope that our new interface will become more convenient and understandable for you!

• The level completion system has been completely redesigned. When the player reaches the exit, a sign with the results of the level pops up. Previously, particularly dexterous players could kill themselves at this moment, and the level was restarted. Progress, of course, counted and it was possible to move to another level, but we decided to increase comfort and tried to do so:

• Now in all levels it is made so that the player could not die after the end of the level, from the explosion of their bombs;

• Now in all levels it is made so that the player could not die after the end of the level, from moving spikes.

Sunrise:

• At level 45.5, a blackout was made on the right during respawn. Now it's definitely done =)

• Slight balancing of Sunrise difficulty.

Other:

• Replaced the link of the main banner in the main menu;

• Fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance;

• Updating the engine to the current version;

• I tweaked it here, smeared it there. Now everything has become even better to work :)

Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

