MuseSwipr update for 29 December 2022

Hidden and Flashlight gameplay mods added!

Share · View all patches · Build 10228684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Hidden and Flashlight mods are now available from mod selection!

    • Hidden: Notes become hidden as they near the judgment line.
    • Flashlight: Field of view is limited to small radius around cursor.

  • Added VSync and Frame Limiter options (can be found under graphics settings).

  • Fixed bug where notes would sometimes spawn too early when song start is skipped.

  • Fixed bug where replays from songs with special characters (*, /, >, <) weren't saving.

