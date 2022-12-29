Hidden and Flashlight gameplay mods added!

-
Hidden and Flashlight mods are now available from mod selection!
- Hidden: Notes become hidden as they near the judgment line.
- Flashlight: Field of view is limited to small radius around cursor.
-
Added VSync and Frame Limiter options (can be found under graphics settings).
-
Fixed bug where notes would sometimes spawn too early when song start is skipped.
-
Fixed bug where replays from songs with special characters (*, /, >, <) weren't saving.
