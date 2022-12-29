People Playground 1.26

1.26 - December 29 2022
Added
- Wooden Binding
- Jet Engine
- Freezing limbs will now damage tissue
- Metal scraping sparks
- Activator Electrode
- You can now edit object rendering layers (context menu option & optional keybinds)
- Local fire propagation on large flammable objects
- Procedural gore fragments on crush (disabled by default, enable in settings)
- Functional weapon attachments (capacitor, explosive, scope, laser, flashlight)
- Tyres can pop/deflate
- Burnt leaves will now slowly disappear
- Brain damage can be disabled in settings
- "Toggle UI visibility" optional keybind
- ModAPI.SerialiseJSON, ModAPI.DeserialiseJSON, ModAPI.DeleteJSON
- Nitroglycerine will explode when the container is charged by something like a battery
- The optional OnUnload static method is now called when the application is closed for all loaded mods.
- Bullets can now dismember limbs in addition to them already crushing limbs
- Fire Extinguisher is a little more animated
- ModAPI.RegisterCategory
- Catalog now supports custom categories
- ModAPI.OnWireDestroyed, ModAPI.OnPinDestroyed, ModAPI.OnLinkDestroyed
- BallisticsEmitter.OnTracerCreation<LineRenderer> is a UnityEvent that can be used to customise a tracer round when it is created
Changed
- Minor changes to ragdoll animation system. Some animations had way too much force behind them and it's now possible for animations to specify a force multiplier.
- Bullet damage is now based on speed alongside distance and cartridge damage
- Servos no longer speed up when powered, they only become more powerful. Speed can be changed in the context menu.
- Life syringe stops seizures
- Drastically lowered chance of brain damage, it should be a rare occurrence
- Lowered chance of concrete rebar appearing in concrete debris. It's completely disabled when Fancy Effects is disabled.
- Slightly improved tesla coil arcs
- Increased water impact damage
- Bullet casings now shrink when despawning
- Deflated tyres slightly deform when in contact with an object
- Oxygen deficiency may cause brain damage
- Low blood pressure may cause brain damage
- Lowered brain damage posturing time
- Increased crush-by-gunshot chances a bit
- Seizures can stop the heart
- Slightly lowered entity impact damage
- Bleeding particles collide with the world when Fancy Effects is enabled
- Fire Extinguisher is a little heavier now
- Increased thermal pulse intensity from nuclear explosions
- Increased drag underwater
- Made androids less vulnerable to explosives
- Made many changes to the body heat system and responses to environment temperature. Humans are more resistant to cold environments. They won't freeze as quickly and will often pass out before dying if their body temperature is too low.
- Changed sharpness velocity threshold calculation. Lower softness values are now more effective
- Improved wood impact VFX
- Improved thruster SFX
- Improved propeller SFX
- Improved ricochet SFX variety
- Improved fire extinguisher particles
- Lowered audio range of mini thruster
- Improved pumpkin destruction effect
- Decreased cannon shockwave
- Falling embers now collide
- Made acid less effective on androids
- Laser colours can be much darker
- Explosions can now completely crush bodyparts if "procedural fragments" is enabled
- Increased G1 SMG, SMG, and Minigun spread
- Increased LMG heat up speed and added a little glowy bit at the end (will automatically be removed when overridden with a mod. Use ModAPI.KeepExtraObjects())
Fixed
- Older contraptions having firearms with incorrect reflection sounds
- Stupid memory leak to do with custom human textures
- Ray cannon going insane on void & other maps occasionally
- Fragility slider not showing enough digits
- Crossbow bolts spinning forever
- Some energy sword problems
- Item persistence bugs (normal sized bug) (you may have to do the achievement again)
- Tree collision
- Human feet are no longer unnaturally resistant to being crushed
- Phase link slightly affecting center of mass
- Phase link being deletable without being visible
- Minor performance improvements to do with phase links and other tools
- Some deletion stuff
- Flamethrower wouldn't burn stuff up close sometimes
- Pin hover stuff
- The game will now delete older logs as to keep a maximum of 25 logs in the log directory
- Menu escape issue
- Bug where limbs would cool down when dead despite blood flowing through them
- Bug where cardiopulmonary bypass machine continues to provide oxygen even when turned off/broken
- Electricity particles not scaling with the object
- Some major liquid system problems
- Automatic firearms shooting two bullets as their first shot sometimes
- Weird deletion message stuff
- Things can no longer breathe when submerged in ice
- Humans unable to grab things after copy/pasting
- Other minor bugs
Removed
- Android instant death on dismemberment
Additionally
- Many changes and improvements to the modding wiki.
