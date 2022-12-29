 Skip to content

Camellia Train update for 29 December 2022

更新了对手柄操作的支持，提前预祝大家新年快乐！

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新的一年就要开始啦，我们赶上了冬促的尾巴。

这次更新为游戏加入了手柄支持，可以通过Xbox手柄或者SteamDeck的手柄模拟来进行大部分游戏操作。

提前预祝大家新年快乐！

剧情交流、攻略等，欢迎加入官方讨论QQ群：704788031

