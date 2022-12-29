 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 29 December 2022

v7.3.2: Event scheduling feature for Happy Hour Battles

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:
  • Event scheduling feature for Happy Hour Battles
  • New registry fee for Happy Hour Battles
Detail:

Event Scheduling feature:

  • We’ve added a new event scheduling feature to our Happy Hour Battles event. Upon signing up for the game, you will be asked if you’d like to add the event to your calendar so that you won’t miss the game when it’s the time!

Registry fee:

  • When registering for one of the battles game, you will be paying 500 gp/game. However, if you show up on time for the game and successfully joined, the fee will return in full to your account.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
