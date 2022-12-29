 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 29 December 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.033 UPDATE

Build 10228000

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ The limited-time event 'Operator of Christmas' has ended.

  • Even after the event, the special effect is appeared when you cleared the track 'Lustroustravel (X-mas Remix)'. (Bonus Arkk will not be provided.)

★ Daily Rewards of January 2023 have been updated!

  • The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on January 1st.
  • Main Rewards
    13th reward : Icon "Captain Snowman"
    26th reward : Banner "Walking Along!"

★ Daily Rewards of July 2022 have been added to the shop.

  • Icon 'Is it looks delishiious?' / 8,000 ARKK
  • Banner 'Fruit Festival!' / 17,000 ARKK

