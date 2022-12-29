Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.033 UPDATE

◆ The limited-time event 'Operator of Christmas' has ended.
- Even after the event, the special effect is appeared when you cleared the track 'Lustroustravel (X-mas Remix)'. (Bonus Arkk will not be provided.)
★ Daily Rewards of January 2023 have been updated!
- The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on January 1st.
- Main Rewards
13th reward : Icon "Captain Snowman"
26th reward : Banner "Walking Along!"
★ Daily Rewards of July 2022 have been added to the shop.
- Icon 'Is it looks delishiious?' / 8,000 ARKK
- Banner 'Fruit Festival!' / 17,000 ARKK
Changed files in this update