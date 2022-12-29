V0.8.3 : Zoomed Out Camera Option + Stamina gains when walking

Hey gladiators! This is the Xmas holidays so I'm not technically working on the game until early next year, but I was able to sneak in a few nights this week to address some bugs and balancing issues as well as finish off a new camera option , the zoomed out camera. It needs a bit of refining but it also includes horizontal buttons instead of the radial buttons (just so the zoomed out view isn't too obscured. If these are popular, I might make it a proper option in the game settings.

Also something to note - now when you walk, you regain some stamina. This is just to make it so there's a little more action and a little lest resting in battles. Let me know what you think!

I've also potentially fixed the 5-6 second turn delays that were happening ( didn't note this as a fix as I'm not 100% sure it works.)

Alright everyone, enjoy and let me know what you think and what needs balancing!

Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

Patch Notes for V0.8.3.A

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Added extra Zoomed Out Camera option ( experimental ) . This camera has horizontal buttons at the bottom of the screen so you can better see the action

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• You now gain some essence back by walking - 20% of what you would while resting. The logic being it's kind of a restful thing to do - this also allows characters to not waste all their energy on walking and therefore they can use more skills, making battles more fun

• Fixed a bug where Golems using Rock of Ages could still have limbs ripped off once effect wore off

• Fixed a bug where if cutscenes were turned off , incorrect music would play in dungeon / halloween battles

• The UI Armour Shield Icon will no longer display for gladiators entering battle with no armour

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• Potential fix for weapon item inventory panels not always showing items as being equipped

• Now if you unequip your main weapon while holding an alt weapon, the off hand weapon will become your main

• Fixed a bug where changing shops after selecting a sub category would show that category in the next shop ( eg shop for swords, go to armourers, sword category would appear for a moment)

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where the Stellar Crystal cost (from the LFK shop) was not reduced by having the Industrialist Talent