 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fresh Start Cleaning Simulator update for 29 December 2022

Patch is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10227827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys! We're back from xmass with a patch ready for application!
Enjoy!

changelog:

  • steam achievement fixes
  • fonts rescale in all translations (they should fit the windows now)
  • fix bug with flowers on onsen map. You can get 100% nature now
  • music tweaks, added sound effects
  • Improved Scanner targeting
  • added “Play again” button on the world map to underline if chosen map was already played
  • you should be able to clean Onsen to 100%
  • fixed robots placing
  • fixed problems with the world map window
  • fixed Chinese font problems
  • minor translation additions
  • minor terrain fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1856031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link