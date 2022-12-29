Patch is here!

Hi guys! We're back from xmass with a patch ready for application!
Enjoy!
changelog:
- steam achievement fixes
- fonts rescale in all translations (they should fit the windows now)
- fix bug with flowers on onsen map. You can get 100% nature now
- music tweaks, added sound effects
- Improved Scanner targeting
- added “Play again” button on the world map to underline if chosen map was already played
- you should be able to clean Onsen to 100%
- fixed robots placing
- fixed problems with the world map window
- fixed Chinese font problems
- minor translation additions
- minor terrain fixes
