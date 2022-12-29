 Skip to content

Piece Of Mind update for 29 December 2022

Relaunch Update version 0.98

Relaunch Update version 0.98

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Terrain details have been reduced due to resource cost during compilation, next two update following
    will mitigate the problem
  • includes resource mining of various materials used in weapon crafting and gear crafting
  • New UI systems and interaction systems
  • Currently two Enemies: robots, melee focused and projectile heavy
  • Two default and primary weapons (axe, Spear) with different attacks and status effects

Next Update version 1.0b

  • will introduce quest systems and a Quarter Master acting as a shop and introduce dialogue and
    bounties
  • will add further improvements to the terrain
  • will add new screen shots and trailer
  • will include another enemy type
  • will include more crafting recipes
  • new weapon variation

Next Updates will follow throughout the month

