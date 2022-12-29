Relaunch Update version 0.98

- Terrain details have been reduced due to resource cost during compilation, next two update following
will mitigate the problem
- includes resource mining of various materials used in weapon crafting and gear crafting
- New UI systems and interaction systems
- Currently two Enemies: robots, melee focused and projectile heavy
- Two default and primary weapons (axe, Spear) with different attacks and status effects
Next Update version 1.0b
- will introduce quest systems and a Quarter Master acting as a shop and introduce dialogue and
bounties
- will add further improvements to the terrain
- will add new screen shots and trailer
- will include another enemy type
- will include more crafting recipes
- new weapon variation
Next Updates will follow throughout the month
Changed files in this update