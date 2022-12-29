- added the parameters "rnd_brush_seed", "rnd_brush_min_count" and "rnd_brush_max_count" to the "brush_stokes_wf"-variation in order to simplify the usage of this variation inside scripts
- added the concept of readonly-resource-parameters to variations, which can be used to display informations. They look like regular parameters, but clicking at the gear symbol opens a a document
- added brush_strokes_jwf_brushes.pdf-reference-document which shows the available brushes of the "brush_stokes_wf"-variation
- added the brush_strokes_jwf_brushes.pdf-reference-document as readonly-resource "brushes_reference" to the "brush_stokes_wf"-variation
- several optimizations
JWildfire update for 29 December 2022
JWildfire 7.52 (29.12.2022) release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
