JWildfire update for 29 December 2022

JWildfire 7.52 (29.12.2022) release notes

29.12.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added the parameters "rnd_brush_seed", "rnd_brush_min_count" and "rnd_brush_max_count" to the "brush_stokes_wf"-variation in order to simplify the usage of this variation inside scripts
  • added the concept of readonly-resource-parameters to variations, which can be used to display informations. They look like regular parameters, but clicking at the gear symbol opens a a document
  • added brush_strokes_jwf_brushes.pdf-reference-document which shows the available brushes of the "brush_stokes_wf"-variation
  • added the brush_strokes_jwf_brushes.pdf-reference-document as readonly-resource "brushes_reference" to the "brush_stokes_wf"-variation
  • several optimizations

