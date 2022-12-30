- 修复自定义丹方炉火温度不对的问题
- 修复炼丹炉必出指定品质丹药属性错误问题
- 降低了丹药炉火浮动速率
- 修复了任务赠送丹炉属性不正确问题（老玩家需要去宗门宝库买个新丹炉！）
- 优化了npc仇恨排序显示
- 优化了角色界面在某些情况下打开，显示不正确的问题
- 修复了部分怪物掉落不正确的bug
- 修复灵兽与本命法宝意外掉落的bug
- 修复了低阶npc会携带错误等级灵兽的bug
- 修复了重新上线时，某些灵气与npc位置显示不正确的问题
- 修复了某些情况下死亡后，无法轮回的bug
12.修复了装备图标不显示的bug
13.修复了战斗页面技能不显示的bug
轮回修仙路 update for 30 December 2022
12.30更新公告
