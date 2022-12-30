 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 30 December 2022

12.30更新公告

Share · View all patches · Build 10227520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. 修复自定义丹方炉火温度不对的问题
  2. 修复炼丹炉必出指定品质丹药属性错误问题
  3. 降低了丹药炉火浮动速率
  4. 修复了任务赠送丹炉属性不正确问题（老玩家需要去宗门宝库买个新丹炉！）
  5. 优化了npc仇恨排序显示
  6. 优化了角色界面在某些情况下打开，显示不正确的问题
  7. 修复了部分怪物掉落不正确的bug
  8. 修复灵兽与本命法宝意外掉落的bug
  9. 修复了低阶npc会携带错误等级灵兽的bug
  10. 修复了重新上线时，某些灵气与npc位置显示不正确的问题
  11. 修复了某些情况下死亡后，无法轮回的bug
    12.修复了装备图标不显示的bug
    13.修复了战斗页面技能不显示的bug

