Gumnaam update for 29 December 2022

The map's lighting has been improved, and the Monster AI has been tweaked.

Build 10227510 · Last edited by Wendy

The lighting on the map has been improved, allowing players to see more of the map. And the monsters are no longer annoyances. Players can explore more and enjoy themselves.

