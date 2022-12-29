 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 29 December 2022

Added new song and fixed jukebox not updating in real time

Share · View all patches · Build 10227456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new song with a slowed version called "Here I Will Find My Peace"

Plus, jukebox song rotation now updates in real-time (this is a bugfix)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link