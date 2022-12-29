 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 29 December 2022

V5.2.0 Quick switch tool to add batch processing function

Quick switch tool to add batch processing function.
When the corresponding batch function is deleted, a backup will be saved,
and you can click the button next to Add to open the backup directory

