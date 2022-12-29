 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Apocalypse update for 29 December 2022

Hotfix 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10227376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Localization logic updated. Now it should actually work without requiring the game to restart. I hope that fixes the last urgent problem and I can now focus on gameplay improvements ;-)

Changed files in this update

Project Apocalypse Content Depot 1156501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link