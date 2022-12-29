 Skip to content

Territory update for 29 December 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.28 – Farming Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10227274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Watering Can is now a holdable equipment that can water plants (this needs some improving but it works)
  • Plants now have different plant models for each growth stage

Changed

  • Fully grown plants can now be harvested from the interact menu
  • Plants can now be watered form the interact menu
  • The Water catcher now has a water bucket that holds water after filling up from rain instead of spawning water bottles.

Fixed

  • Losing player controls when swimming with loaded M1982
  • Could not harvest trees and bushes

