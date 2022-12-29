Territory – Alpha 5.28 – Farming Improvements

Added
- Watering Can is now a holdable equipment that can water plants (this needs some improving but it works)
- Plants now have different plant models for each growth stage
Changed
- Fully grown plants can now be harvested from the interact menu
- Plants can now be watered form the interact menu
- The Water catcher now has a water bucket that holds water after filling up from rain instead of spawning water bottles.
Fixed
- Losing player controls when swimming with loaded M1982
- Could not harvest trees and bushes
Changed files in this update