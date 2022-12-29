Changes
- Entity 216 Bug Fixes
- Entity 216 Improved Effects
- Improved water footstep volume
- Fixed exploitable puzzle in Tape 3
- Fixed sting doesn't play when Music Volume is down
- Fixed stuttering caused by HDD usage after playing the game for a long time
- Fixed water pour effects
- Fixed unable to hide in certain lockers
- Fixed flashlight bug in Tutorial
- Fixed broken window effect in Tutorial
- More battery spawn points added
- Made battery and keys glow in the dark
- Improved look of the intercom speaker
- Fixed map generation issue in Tape 4
- Made breaker room easier to find in Tape 4
- Fixed no doll footsteps in final room in Tape 4
- Refilling battery now closes Inventory Window
Known Issues
- Occasionally wooden plank won't float in Tape 3 but leaving the area and coming back will fix it
