The Classrooms update for 29 December 2022

0.2.1.87

Share · View all patches · Build 10227204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Entity 216 Bug Fixes
  • Entity 216 Improved Effects
  • Improved water footstep volume
  • Fixed exploitable puzzle in Tape 3
  • Fixed sting doesn't play when Music Volume is down
  • Fixed stuttering caused by HDD usage after playing the game for a long time
  • Fixed water pour effects
  • Fixed unable to hide in certain lockers
  • Fixed flashlight bug in Tutorial
  • Fixed broken window effect in Tutorial
  • More battery spawn points added
  • Made battery and keys glow in the dark
  • Improved look of the intercom speaker
  • Fixed map generation issue in Tape 4
  • Made breaker room easier to find in Tape 4
  • Fixed no doll footsteps in final room in Tape 4
  • Refilling battery now closes Inventory Window

Known Issues

  • Occasionally wooden plank won't float in Tape 3 but leaving the area and coming back will fix it

