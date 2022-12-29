 Skip to content

Gravia update for 29 December 2022

v0.8.14 - Two new levels: "T-Minus" and "Lift Off"

v0.8.14 - Build 10227191

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release mainly adds two new levels at the end of the game. "T-Minus" tests your ability with Attractor Surfaces, and "Lift Off" is... a bit different...

