This release mainly adds two new levels at the end of the game. "T-Minus" tests your ability with Attractor Surfaces, and "Lift Off" is... a bit different...
Gravia update for 29 December 2022
v0.8.14 - Two new levels: "T-Minus" and "Lift Off"
Patchnotes via Steam Community
