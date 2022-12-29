 Skip to content

Ash & Rust update for 29 December 2022

0.8510 - 12/28/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Some updates and improvements to Character Creator. Added Next/Back buttons to make choosing hair/colors/etc much easier. And choices (colors, outfits, etc) will persist after changing things like bio, hair, etc. The Character Creator overall is due for a big overhaul with lots more features and new models. I’m aiming to implement it after releasing the End-game mode and Crafting system.
  • Fixed several bugs related to 1Handed Scepters: shield + scepter fixed. Some scepters causing spawn errors fixed. Scepters mistakenly applying knockback to allies fixed. Scepter Vfx improved.
  • Dialogue Screen improvement: when player has dialogue options, it now shows what was the previous thing said.

