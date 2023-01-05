 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Lord of the Parties update for 5 January 2023

january 5, 2023 Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10227126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update]
  • [Take carriage] Additional functions.
  • If you Take carriage, you can move directly to the village without fighting.
  • Additional tolerance to distant attacks by characters holding shields
  • Limit attack growth to 100 levels

Changed files in this update

Depot 1602881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link