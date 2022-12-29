340: Early Access 0.14.26 - December 29, 2022 12:15 AM EST
• Completed itemization of elite unique chest items! This completes elite unique itemization!
• Fixed a bug that would freeze the game when swapping from a bow to a charm between battles in a specific way.
Nevergrind Online update for 29 December 2022
Elite Unique Itemization Completed! On to set items!
