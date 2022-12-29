Improved UI Patch 1

Just a quick patch, I went through and changed up a lot of UI
New Features:
- New Empire Selection UI
- New Building Selection UI
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the multiplayer movement bug
- Joining sessions no longer kick you
