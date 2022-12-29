 Skip to content

World of Fate update for 29 December 2022

Improved UI Patch 1

Build 10226812

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick patch, I went through and changed up a lot of UI

New Features:

  • New Empire Selection UI
  • New Building Selection UI

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the multiplayer movement bug
  • Joining sessions no longer kick you

