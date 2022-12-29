 Skip to content

World of Haiku update for 29 December 2022

v. 1.2.4f2

Share · View all patches · Build 10226774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Terminal

  • [FIX] Arguments and escape sequences handling.
  • [FIX] File system logic that allowed creating files with illegal characters in their path like <, >, :, ", etc
  • [FIX] Text was hidden and caret was incorrectly positioned when going up/down the terminal
    history.
  • [FIX] Pasting with shift+ insert something in between two strings in a command prompt.
  • [FIX] Pasting with shift + inserts correctly a multiline string (removes line breaks).
  • [FIX] ctrl + insert can now be used to copy text from any text input in the game.

Map

  • [Update] Locked networks graphics are now grayscale instead of silhouetted.

Misc

  • [ADD] Mission feedback popup.
  • [ADD] Custom difficulty.
  • [UPDATE] Settings design.
  • [UPDATE] New Game popup animation and slider toggles.
  • [UPDATE] Hashtag to Twitter social sharing.
  • [UPDATE] Rename "Dealers" to "Dealer" as the faction name in Player Profile Card.
  • [UPDATE] Profile sprite resolutions.
  • [FIX] Horseman Steam achievements occasionally trigger on mission fail.
  • [FIX] Duplicate Nitro message in Mission 1A.
  • [FIX] Mission complete popup now blocks the terminal so players can't keep putting in commands while the mission complete popup is on.
  • [FIX] Wordlists were not immutable and could be accidentally removed.

