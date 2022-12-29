v. 1.2.4f2

Patch Notes
Terminal
- [FIX] Arguments and escape sequences handling.
- [FIX] File system logic that allowed creating files with illegal characters in their path like <, >, :, ", etc
- [FIX] Text was hidden and caret was incorrectly positioned when going up/down the terminal
history.
- [FIX] Pasting with shift+ insert something in between two strings in a command prompt.
- [FIX] Pasting with shift + inserts correctly a multiline string (removes line breaks).
- [FIX] ctrl + insert can now be used to copy text from any text input in the game.
Map
- [Update] Locked networks graphics are now grayscale instead of silhouetted.
Misc
- [ADD] Mission feedback popup.
- [ADD] Custom difficulty.
- [UPDATE] Settings design.
- [UPDATE] New Game popup animation and slider toggles.
- [UPDATE] Hashtag to Twitter social sharing.
- [UPDATE] Rename "Dealers" to "Dealer" as the faction name in Player Profile Card.
- [UPDATE] Profile sprite resolutions.
- [FIX] Horseman Steam achievements occasionally trigger on mission fail.
- [FIX] Duplicate Nitro message in Mission 1A.
- [FIX] Mission complete popup now blocks the terminal so players can't keep putting in commands while the mission complete popup is on.
- [FIX] Wordlists were not immutable and could be accidentally removed.
Changed files in this update