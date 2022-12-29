- Fixed an issue that could cause text to overflow when the text area UI was set to Notebook mode
- Fixed an issue that caused splash screens not to display correctly in Simplified Chinese
- Fixed an issue with line breaking in the Backlog in English
- Fixed an issue that caused character portraits not to display properly in the Backlog
- Added some missing Traditional Chinese translations
- Other minor adjustments & improvements
Otome * Domain update for 29 December 2022
Bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
