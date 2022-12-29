 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Otome * Domain update for 29 December 2022

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10226772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that could cause text to overflow when the text area UI was set to Notebook mode
  • Fixed an issue that caused splash screens not to display correctly in Simplified Chinese
  • Fixed an issue with line breaking in the Backlog in English
  • Fixed an issue that caused character portraits not to display properly in the Backlog
  • Added some missing Traditional Chinese translations
  • Other minor adjustments & improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link