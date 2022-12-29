Update to 2.4
- Added new enemy Type
- Fixed sinking Scav Beast and Quad Bot
- Options menu is easier to navigate with controller
- Added new controller default button menu
- Fixed issue with enemies being out of bounds in Jungle 1
