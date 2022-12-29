 Skip to content

Earth's Shadow update for 29 December 2022

Update to 2.4

Build 10226742

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update to 2.4

  • Added new enemy Type
  • Fixed sinking Scav Beast and Quad Bot
  • Options menu is easier to navigate with controller
  • Added new controller default button menu
  • Fixed issue with enemies being out of bounds in Jungle 1

