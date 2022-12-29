 Skip to content

Fraymakers update for 29 December 2022

Tester Build Update v0.4.16 - Ape Assist Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 10226536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

Ape Assist

  • Added to the game!

Sequential Online Match Fix

  • Fixed a bug that caused the match to be loaded multiple times extraneously when you played several games in a row online. This should reduce the lag caused by playing successive matches - please test!

Online

Custom Content

  • Custom content no longer becomes unselectable after playing two online games with custom content selected.

Menus

Character Select Screen

  • Icons for custom content are now correctly aligned.
  • Fixed a bug that caused custom content stage music and hazard variants not to load properly.

Custom

  • Steam resource identifier is no longer shown under custom content.

Playable Characters

CommanderVideo

  • Up Special
  • Now begins to rotate immediately after the startup (previously waited for 10 frames before rotating).
  • Back and forth rotation speed increased (140 total frames -> 130 total frames)
  • Parry Fail
  • Sketch added.

Octodad

  • Dash Attack
  • Clean sketch added.
  • Sfx and vfx adjusted.
  • Neutral Special / Neutral Special Air
  • Sketch updated.
  • Side Special
  • Sketch updated.

Orcane

  • Down Special
  • Spawning a droplet now puts down special on a 30 frame cooldown.
  • Spawning bubbles from a puddle now puts neutral special on a 30 frame cooldown.

Welltaro

  • Side Special / Side Special Air
  • Clean sketch added.
  • Parry Success
  • Sketch updated.
  • Parry Fail
  • Sketch added.
  • Assist Call / Assist Call Air
  • Sprites added.

Assists

Peppino

  • Grabbing logic changed from distance based to grabBox based, which should make his grab more consistent.
  • Footstep sound effects now only play when grounded.

