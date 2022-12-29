Tester Build Update v0.4.16 - Ape Assist Added!

Highlights
Ape Assist
- Added to the game!
Sequential Online Match Fix
- Fixed a bug that caused the match to be loaded multiple times extraneously when you played several games in a row online. This should reduce the lag caused by playing successive matches - please test!
Online
Custom Content
- Custom content no longer becomes unselectable after playing two online games with custom content selected.
Menus
Character Select Screen
- Icons for custom content are now correctly aligned.
- Fixed a bug that caused custom content stage music and hazard variants not to load properly.
Custom
- Steam resource identifier is no longer shown under custom content.
Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
- Up Special
- Now begins to rotate immediately after the startup (previously waited for 10 frames before rotating).
- Back and forth rotation speed increased (140 total frames -> 130 total frames)
- Parry Fail
- Sketch added.
Octodad
- Dash Attack
- Clean sketch added.
- Sfx and vfx adjusted.
- Neutral Special / Neutral Special Air
- Sketch updated.
- Side Special
- Sketch updated.
Orcane
- Down Special
- Spawning a droplet now puts down special on a 30 frame cooldown.
- Spawning bubbles from a puddle now puts neutral special on a 30 frame cooldown.
Welltaro
- Side Special / Side Special Air
- Clean sketch added.
- Parry Success
- Sketch updated.
- Parry Fail
- Sketch added.
- Assist Call / Assist Call Air
- Sprites added.
Assists
Peppino
- Grabbing logic changed from distance based to grabBox based, which should make his grab more consistent.
- Footstep sound effects now only play when grounded.
