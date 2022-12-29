Version 2.6.2: Auto aim, Controller Support, and bugfixes

Added a new auto-aim mode toggled with Control on the keyboard or the right non-dpad button on controllers (A on Switch, B on Xbox, and Circle on Playstation).
That means the game should be playable on Steamdeck. Unfortunately, Steam won't let me upload the default controller Input mappings for the demo, so I've disabled its controller functionality for the moment. If Steamdeck doesn't work feel free to let me know and I'll fix it ASAP!
The mode automatically targets the nearest enemy to the player or OSIRIS when he is active.
Controller support is now fully playable and fine-tuned but will remain in beta mode until any unknown kinks are ironed out.
There is now a default Input remap control scheme for the game on controllers via Steam.
Additionally, the controls at the bottom of the screen now update to show controller controls.
Fixed a bug where the control scheme mode selection would be overridden by previous game settings.
Maroon Fog is now locked by default but unlocked after beating Ether Kernel Level 0.
Changed files in this update