Dransik 2.0 - Build: 338.132

A lot more gameplay balancing along with some fixes.
Changes
- Mob DMG Scaled adjusted to mob level
- Mob HP Scaled adjusted to mob level
- All Bosses now have a Special Attack and Mob Add
- Muknal Dungeon too frequent spawn of mobs
- Muknal now does Acid dmg
- Anubis, Room too small, mobs block portal
- Nycademon area needs a boost in mob spawn
- Horned Devils need debuffed
- Leaving SIlvest Warning
- Add an easier way to get back to NK, if you crim
- Reduce portal jumping times #425
Fixes
- Players stuck online might actually not be a thing anymore!
- Shopkeepers now correctly reset when you buy/sell to perform another transaction
- Drag artifacts (like a ghosted image or small image should be cleared up now)
- VIP for previously expired VIP members now correctly shows EXPIRED in UI and the VIP icon is no longer shiny
- Check Alignment on all Armor and Weapons
- Monster Alignment Check
- Stygian Crusher wrong class #423
- Ladder takes you to a cave that's empty, west of Parian #405
- Tile issue in Jeel pub #402
- Goblin spawn in North West Silvest needs an increase #398
- Music in winter land is playing town music instead of original winter-specific music #362
New Content
- New Cave outside of Jeel - Headless
- New Quest, Jeel: Blanche - Kill Quest
- New Item: Rune Dagger
- New Item: Mace - Cold Dmg, Hammer of Ice
- New Art: Helm of Agility, Greater Helm of Agility
- New Item: Magic Helm
