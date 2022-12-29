 Skip to content

Dransik update for 29 December 2022

Dransik 2.0 - Build: 338.132

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot more gameplay balancing along with some fixes.

Changes

  • Mob DMG Scaled adjusted to mob level
  • Mob HP Scaled adjusted to mob level
  • All Bosses now have a Special Attack and Mob Add
  • Muknal Dungeon too frequent spawn of mobs
  • Muknal now does Acid dmg
  • Anubis, Room too small, mobs block portal
  • Nycademon area needs a boost in mob spawn
  • Horned Devils need debuffed
  • Leaving SIlvest Warning
  • Add an easier way to get back to NK, if you crim
  • Reduce portal jumping times #425

Fixes

  • Players stuck online might actually not be a thing anymore!
  • Shopkeepers now correctly reset when you buy/sell to perform another transaction
  • Drag artifacts (like a ghosted image or small image should be cleared up now)
  • VIP for previously expired VIP members now correctly shows EXPIRED in UI and the VIP icon is no longer shiny
  • Check Alignment on all Armor and Weapons
  • Monster Alignment Check
  • Stygian Crusher wrong class #423
  • Ladder takes you to a cave that's empty, west of Parian #405
  • Tile issue in Jeel pub #402
  • Goblin spawn in North West Silvest needs an increase #398
  • Music in winter land is playing town music instead of original winter-specific music #362

New Content

  • New Cave outside of Jeel - Headless
  • New Quest, Jeel: Blanche - Kill Quest
  • New Item: Rune Dagger
  • New Item: Mace - Cold Dmg, Hammer of Ice
  • New Art: Helm of Agility, Greater Helm of Agility
  • New Item: Magic Helm

