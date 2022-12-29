STRANGER 1.5.9 Bug Fix and Year in Review Event

1.5.9 Patch Notes/Changes
-Fixed BIG Lighting bug with lightning
-Fixed spelling error in tutorial
-Added Year in Review Content and information
-Removed Christmas Décor/Lighting/Music
-Other minor bug fixes
-New Patch Note Font
