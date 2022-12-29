- Follow mode will advance the turn every time the party leader uses a standard action.
- The Arena now allows you to sort the bestiary.
- Fixed Cleave allowing more than a second attack.
- Cleave also has the -2 to armor class for the next round.
- Fixed new campaign level advancement speed not being respected.
D20 Dungeons update for 29 December 2022
Release v1.42.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
