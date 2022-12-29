 Skip to content

D20 Dungeons update for 29 December 2022

Release v1.42.2

Release v1.42.2

Build 10226214

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Follow mode will advance the turn every time the party leader uses a standard action.
  • The Arena now allows you to sort the bestiary.
  • Fixed Cleave allowing more than a second attack.
  • Cleave also has the -2 to armor class for the next round.
  • Fixed new campaign level advancement speed not being respected.

