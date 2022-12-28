 Skip to content

Chorus of the Night update for 28 December 2022

Update notes for Dec 29th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where activating multiple abilities would break their cooldowns, preventing their continued use throughout a run.

Fixed a bug where achievements weren't popping.

