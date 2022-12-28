 Skip to content

Super Hoopers update for 28 December 2022

Super Hoopers Small Hotfix #2

  • Fixed wrong text being displayed on Forest Level 14

If you encounter any issue or game breaking glitches, please let me know through the discussion forum! Thanks.

