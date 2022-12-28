New Client Build 1.0.9.1

This update is required to play.
Updates and changes
- When you're in queue it will now say "Looking For Match..." instead of "Loading"
Bug Fixes
- Updated how the server handles some messages from the client to prevent lock ups and other bad states
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This update is required to play.
Updates and changes
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update