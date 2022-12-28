 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 28 December 2022

New Client Build 1.0.9.1

This update is required to play.

Updates and changes

  • When you're in queue it will now say "Looking For Match..." instead of "Loading"

Bug Fixes

  • Updated how the server handles some messages from the client to prevent lock ups and other bad states

