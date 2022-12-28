 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 28 December 2022

Build 1.25

Build 10225742

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 1.25 [live]

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed interaction bug with tool boxes on academy level
  • Fixed Ladder 1 lights not changing colors
  • Fixed Engine 1s smaller light bars not changing color
  • Fixed red rotator lights [ Will be getting new light shader for them soon]
  • Fixed Tower 2 traffic advisor being affect by light customization
  • Fixed red lights casting pink lighting
  • Fixed two buildings in the heights that had no collision
  • Fixed firefighter ai using supply line for fire suppression
  • Fixed EMS calls spawning on heights when they are turned off

The Heights

  • Added Proper station numbers on map screen icons

Officer / Passenger Seats

  • Added Ability to use CAD menu

Command Menu

  • Updated style of some of the buttons to match entire UI

Mod Memory Usage

  • Added option in vehicle customization to increase memory. Its currently capped to 5gb. Normal is 2gb
  • If you go above the amount your computer has available it may cause the game or your computer to crash

Changed files in this update

