Build 1.25 [live]
Bug Fixes
- Fixed interaction bug with tool boxes on academy level
- Fixed Ladder 1 lights not changing colors
- Fixed Engine 1s smaller light bars not changing color
- Fixed red rotator lights [ Will be getting new light shader for them soon]
- Fixed Tower 2 traffic advisor being affect by light customization
- Fixed red lights casting pink lighting
- Fixed two buildings in the heights that had no collision
- Fixed firefighter ai using supply line for fire suppression
- Fixed EMS calls spawning on heights when they are turned off
The Heights
- Added Proper station numbers on map screen icons
Officer / Passenger Seats
- Added Ability to use CAD menu
Command Menu
- Updated style of some of the buttons to match entire UI
Mod Memory Usage
- Added option in vehicle customization to increase memory. Its currently capped to 5gb. Normal is 2gb
- If you go above the amount your computer has available it may cause the game or your computer to crash
Changed files in this update