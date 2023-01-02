Noble Fates 0.27.2.0 Released!

Minor Update

Do not prompt for the same response multiple times in the same conversation Show all reactions that will take effect Expand scope of top of mind for mortals that aren't part of your kingdom Adventures Prevent Ruler participation when there's an imminent Raid Better indication of why Ruler cannot participate in an Adventure Crises (Butchering, Ambushing, etc) Raise bar for Butcher Crisis Don't include Reactions of the dead Don't include Reactions of serfs Ownership Show reason why Rooms/Buildings cannot be given out Show Owner (or lack of owner) on all non-player Props Tutorial Improved structure detection (Thanks for the report!) Floors Upgrading a floor no longer drops items through it (Thanks for the report!) Third Person Prevent arrows stuck in someone from blocking targeting in third person Digging Dragging over hidden terrain roofs no longer queues dig downs when layered Arches Improve latching of Arches to existing structures Items Items will now properly stay on the tables they drop on to Visitors No longer help mortals who are in an active battle Animals Prevent Hunting or Taming Rabid Animals Camp Fire Remove work queue```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!