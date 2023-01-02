 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 2 January 2023

Noble Fates 0.27.2.0 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10225733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Update 


Do not prompt for the same response multiple times in the same conversation  
Show all reactions that will take effect  
Expand scope of top of mind for mortals that aren't part of your kingdom  

Adventures  
Prevent Ruler participation when there's an imminent Raid  
Better indication of why Ruler cannot participate in an Adventure  

Crises (Butchering, Ambushing, etc)  
Raise bar for Butcher Crisis  
Don't include Reactions of the dead  
Don't include Reactions of serfs 

Ownership  
Show reason why Rooms/Buildings cannot be given out  
Show Owner (or lack of owner) on all non-player Props  

Tutorial  
Improved structure detection (Thanks for the report!)  

Floors  
Upgrading a floor no longer drops items through it (Thanks for the report!)  

Third Person  
Prevent arrows stuck in someone from blocking targeting in third person  

Digging  
Dragging over hidden terrain roofs no longer queues dig downs when layered  

Arches  
Improve latching of Arches to existing structures  

Items  
Items will now properly stay on the tables they drop on to   

Visitors  
No longer help mortals who are in an active battle  

Animals  
Prevent Hunting or Taming Rabid Animals  

Camp Fire  
Remove work queue```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

