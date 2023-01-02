Noble Fates 0.27.2.0 Released!

Minor Update
Do not prompt for the same response multiple times in the same conversation
Show all reactions that will take effect
Expand scope of top of mind for mortals that aren't part of your kingdom
Adventures
Prevent Ruler participation when there's an imminent Raid
Better indication of why Ruler cannot participate in an Adventure
Crises (Butchering, Ambushing, etc)
Raise bar for Butcher Crisis
Don't include Reactions of the dead
Don't include Reactions of serfs
Ownership
Show reason why Rooms/Buildings cannot be given out
Show Owner (or lack of owner) on all non-player Props
Tutorial
Improved structure detection (Thanks for the report!)
Floors
Upgrading a floor no longer drops items through it (Thanks for the report!)
Third Person
Prevent arrows stuck in someone from blocking targeting in third person
Digging
Dragging over hidden terrain roofs no longer queues dig downs when layered
Arches
Improve latching of Arches to existing structures
Items
Items will now properly stay on the tables they drop on to
Visitors
No longer help mortals who are in an active battle
Animals
Prevent Hunting or Taming Rabid Animals
Camp Fire
Remove work queue
Changed files in this update