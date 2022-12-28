 Skip to content

Gamer Shop Simulator update for 28 December 2022

Update [v22.12.28]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update - v22.12.28
  • Temporary added snow;
  • Temporary added Christmas decorations;
  • Temporary replaced the teller;
    Please note! All changes in this update are temporary, after a few weeks this visual will be removed.

Best Regards,
DiamosDev

