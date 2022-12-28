Update - v22.12.28
- Temporary added snow;
- Temporary added Christmas decorations;
- Temporary replaced the teller;
Please note! All changes in this update are temporary, after a few weeks this visual will be removed.
Best Regards,
DiamosDev
Changed files in this update