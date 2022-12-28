 Skip to content

World of Fate update for 28 December 2022

Territory Update

Build 10225583

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Territory System
  • New Empire Tags
  • Tags now Fade
  • New Main Menu
  • New Smooth Movement

Bug Fixes:

  • Optimized AI
  • Optimized Territory
  • Optimized Raids
  • Fixed empire tag bug
  • Fixed selection bugs

