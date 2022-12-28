Territory Update

New Features:
- Territory System
- New Empire Tags
- Tags now Fade
- New Main Menu
- New Smooth Movement
Bug Fixes:
- Optimized AI
- Optimized Territory
- Optimized Raids
- Fixed empire tag bug
- Fixed selection bugs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New Features:
Bug Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update